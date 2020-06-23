Wake-Up Weather: Rainy start to a much cooler day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Widely scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are still ongoing across the area. The heaviest of the activity is in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Activity will exit the area by around noon as it moves to the SW.

After the passage of a cold front, temperatures on Tuesday will only top out in the upper 80’s. After a cloudy start, cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as well. Severe weather is not expected.

Wednesday will feature similar temperatures along with a chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms.

The forecast will dry out by the end of the work-week as seasonable temperatures settle in.

The weekend will be a few degrees warmer. The winds will be breezy as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday