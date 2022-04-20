FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:34 AM, it was mild and windy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s to near 70° under partly clear skies.

Record breaking heat is expected today. High temperatures for most will reach the middle to upper 90’s. Triple digit heat is possible in the Southwest Big Country. A gusty south wind will decrease a little this afternoon as it turns to the southwest. It will become very dry as well. Relative humidity values will drop into the single digits. Fire weather will be elevated in the Western Big Country. After some morning clouds, the afternoon will become very sunny. An isolated stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon.

A slight chance of storms will return Thursday evening. It will stay hot as well. Highs will reach the middle 90’s with gusty south winds.

Friday looks to be dry as temperatures cool a little. Highs will reach the upper 80’s with partly sunny skies. That is still around 10 degrees above average.

Chances of rain and storms will return Saturday, however they will really ramp up Sunday as a cold front moves through. It is still to far out to get a good read on coverage, timing, and strength. Severe weather will be a possibility.

As we head into next week, it is looking a lot cooler. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday should only be in the lower to middle 70’s with a chance of showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S > N 15-20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: ENE 15-15-20 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SE 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 8:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday