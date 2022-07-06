FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:10 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a breezy south wind.

Record breaking heat is expected today. The daily high temperature record for Abilene today is 103°. Today I am forecasting 105°. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 2:00 p.m. today through 8:00 p.m. Friday. High temperatures during this time will range from 102° to 105°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. Heat related illness is possible in temperatures this high. There will be a breezy south wind under a sunny sky. Burn bans are in effect most of the Big Country including Taylor County.

It will stay warm tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 70’s. South winds will stay breezy with mostly clear skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Light and Variable

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday