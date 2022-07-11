FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:10 AM, it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a light and variable wind.

Record breaking heat is likely today. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for most of the Big Country through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Expect high temperatures to range from 105° to around 109°. It will be a dry heat. The record daily high temperature in Abilene today is 104°. I am forecasting 107°. Scurry and Mitchell County are under a HEAT ADVISORY today from 1:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening. There will be a light northeast breeze under a sunny sky.

The winds will pick up slightly tonight. Expect a east breeze around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will fall to around 80° under mostly clear skies.

The winds will pick up out of the ENE Tuesday as the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues. It will be sunny and dry for most. An isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out for areas south of I-20.

Wednesday and Thursday have slightly better chances of rain and non-severe storms. The chances are not good and most areas should remain dry. Hundred degree heat will hang on with a breeze.

Friday through the weekend look completely dry as the oppressive heat continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: ENE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: E 5-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: ESE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SE 5-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SE 5-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:40 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday