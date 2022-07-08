FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:05 AM, it was warm and clear. Most areas were in the low 80’s. There was a light south wind.

Record breaking heat is possible today as the HEAT ADVISORY continues. The record high temperature for today in Abilene is 105°. I am forecasting 106°. The HEAT ADVISORY will continue all the way through 8:00 p.m. Saturday. High temperatures during this time will range from 102° to as high as 106°. There will be a light and variable wind under a mostly sunny sky. Isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however a strong to potentially severe storm is possible in the far Northern Big Country. Most areas will stay dry.

Well above average temperatures will continue this weekend. There is a better chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Severe storms are not likely. This chance for precipitation looks to end Saturday evening.

Monday will see the hottest temperatures of the forecast stretch. Expect highs in the middle to upper 100’s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see high temperatures back in the middle 100’s with a slight easterly breeze. A front looks to move in Tuesday evening. This will give us a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the medium range computer models are showing a brief break from the hundred degree heat with some rain chances during the middle part of next week. Right now I am just going with a 20% chance of showers and storms for Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SW>SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 104° Winds: WSW>ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 105° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday