Wake-Up Weather: Record breaking heat possible today with plenty of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:23 AM it was cool and clear. Most areas were in the middle 50’s. There was a light and variable wind.

After a cool start, hot temperatures will return this afternoon. Potential record breaking heat is expected. Abilene’s record high for today is 91°. Today I am forecasting 90°. There will be a light south wind under a sunny sky.

Overnight, south winds will pick up. There will be a breezy south wind under a clear sky. Temperatures will only fall to the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday will be another hot day. Highs will once again reach the low 90’s. There will be a breezy south wind. This wind will usher in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Big Country. At the same time, a strong low pressure area will move across the central plains. This feature will drag a cold front across our area Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of the front. Most of the Big Country, including Abilene, Haskell, and Eastland are in an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will all be possible. The best chance for activity is Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

Severe storm chances will come to an end by daybreak Wednesday. The afternoon will be cooler and windy. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under sunny skies.

Thursday will be a similar day. Northwest winds will increase even more as temperatures stay mild.

Friday looks gorgeous! The winds will settle. Highs will reach the middle 70’s with lots of sun.

The weekend looks really nice too. High temperatures will top out near 80° with lots of sun. The winds will be light. Halloween is Sunday. It will be a great night for trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s Sunday evening with clear skies and light winds.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 70% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Numerous Severe storms are possible. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. 40% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Numerous Severe storms are possible. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NW 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Halloween): Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:50 A.M.

Sunset: 6:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday