FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:31 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. There was a breezy south wind.

Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week. Record breaking heat is expected. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect today from 1:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. Highs will get well into the middle to upper 100’s. We may even see a few areas get up around 110°. It will be a dry heat with gusty south southwest wind. With dry air in place fire weather will be a big concern. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today from 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. This means that critical fire weather is expected. An isolated rain shower or non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Hundred degree weather will return for Friday. The atmosphere will be a little less stable, so a shower or a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. This is mainly for the Eastern Big Country and Heartland.

A cold front will move in Saturday. A gusty south wind will turn to the north as the cold front moves through. This will finally put an end to our unusually hot temperatures. Rain chances don’t look to promising with the front.

Sunday will see highs in the upper 70’s with partly sunny skies. feature a slight chance of storms.

Monday and Tuesday will see those chances of rain showers and storms ramp up. It will be windy with an increase in cloud cover.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *RED FLAG WARNING* EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 108° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 15-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S > N 15-20 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE > E 10-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday