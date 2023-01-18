Current temperatures are mild to start the day around the mid 50’s. Winds are out of the west 10-15 MPH. The winds will increase quickly getting up to around 35 MPH around noon. With dry conditions and strong westerly winds we are under an elevated fire risk putting all of the Big Country under a Red Flag Warning from 12:00pm-8:00pm today.
