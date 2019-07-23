Wake-Up Weather: Refreshingly cool, but sunny July day

Yesterday’s cold front has brought cooler weather this morning to the Big Country with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs this afternoon will be staying well below average for this time of year, only making it into the upper 80s for most of us.

The coldest of the air will settle in tonight, as overnight lows fall into the mid 60s across the Big Country. The record low for Abilene is 65° set back in 1989, which we are likely to break tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow though will begin to warm up through the rest of the week, but we will continue to see drier air filter in until Saturday.

Today: Sunny. Northeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Clear. East winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 60s. *Record cold possible in Abilene. Record: 65° in 1989.*

Wednesday: Sunny. East winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 90°.

Thursday: Sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 8:43 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

