Wake-Up Weather: Saturday, November 2: A sunshine-filled Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures, 56-61 degrees range. Head outdoors with a sweater and don’t forget the sunglasses!

7am brings temperatures into the mid 30s with winds from the north at 3-8mph.

By lunchtime, we reach the lower 50s as winds also calm down slightly. The sunshine will linger throughout the weekend and into Sunday.

Low temperatures dip into the 37-40 degrees range.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX