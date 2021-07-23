Wake-Up Weather: Seasonable temperatures and breezy winds will return today as the warm-up continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM it was mild, breezy, and muggy. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low level stratus clouds were increasing from the south.

Average temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly to partly sunny skies. With the high humidity, it will feel close to 100°. Make sure to hydrate. There will be a breezy south wind. Dry weather is expected, however an isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay breezy overnight.

The Texas summertime heat will continue this weekend. It will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures will reach the upper 90’s on Saturday. Sunday might see the first day of the year with a triple digit high in Abilene. Stay tuned!

Monday will see highs in the upper 90’s to around 100°. There will be a light south wind under a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will be sunny, dry, and hot. Highs will be in the upper 90’s.

Highs will be right near average on Wednesday and Thursday along with mostly sunny skies. There will be a very small chance for isolated showers and storms. Most areas will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday