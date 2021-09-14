Wake-Up Weather: Seasonable temperatures return today along with lots of sun and a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:49 AM it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the upper 60’s. It was a few degrees cooler in our eastern and southeastern counties. There was a light south wind.

Seasonable temperatures along with lots of sun will return today. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a few more clouds in our eastern and southeastern counties all due to outer moisture bands from Tropical Storm Nicholas. No precipitation is expected. There will be a slight breeze out of the ESE.

Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall across the middle Texas Coast last night near Matagorda Bay as a Category 1 Hurricane. A strengthening upper high over West Texas will help push this storm east into Louisiana by tonight. This storm will give extreme portions of Southwest Texas flooding and wind issues. It will have little effect on the Big Country. The outer western moisture bands will give us a few clouds. Most will stay mostly sunny and dry.

Seasonable temperatures will then settle in through Thursday. It will be mostly sunny. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry.

Hot temperatures will return Friday and continue into Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s with lots of sun. It will be dry.

Forecast models are suggesting a cold front during the middle part of next week. If the models hold true, this will be the first significant cold front of the season.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 7:22 A.M.

Sunset: 7:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday