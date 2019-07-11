Wake-Up Weather: Seasonal weather returns today

After two days of triple-digit heat and heat index values over 110°, some welcomed “cooler” and more seasonal weather returns today and through the weekend thanks to a weak cold front overnight. Highs today will climb only into the mid 90s across the Big Country under mostly sunny skies. There is another chance for a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm today, but no severe weather is expected. Storm chances will end by 10:00 pm tonight.

Enjoy the slight cool down the next few days as hotter weather returns to the region by the middle of next week with highs once again hovering around 100°.

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon thunderstorm chance. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

