FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:07 AM, a nearly stationary front was draped across the NW Big Country. Temperatures above the front were in the low to middle 50’s. The Central Big Country was in the middle to upper 50’s while the Southern Big Country and Heartland was in the low 60’s. There was a light and variable wind under a partly clear sky.

Thunderstorm chances will return today. Cloud cover will build in this morning. It will be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day. Expect a frontal boundary to be draped across the Big Country. This will keep our winds light and variable. A low pressure area to the northeast, attached to the front, will slowly move east. As it does, it will interact with ample moisture over our area. This will give us a 70% chance of thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will be from around 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening. Scattered severe storms are possible. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning. The tornado threat is low. That being said, a brief spin-up will be possible. Storm chances will will move from west to east across the Big Country and Heartland and end around 1:00 a.m. tonight.

Temperatures will fall to near 50 degrees tonight as the skies clear. There will be a light WNW wind under a partly clear sky.

The weather will be a lot different on Tuesday as the winds turn to the west and become gusty. These winds will dry us out and give us elevated to critical fire weather. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is now in effect for portions of the West and Northwest Big Country from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Critical fire weather is expected in those areas. It will be hot and sunny. Expect high temperatures to rise to the low to middle 90’s.

A dry cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will usher in cooler temperatures. Expect highs on Wednesday in the low 70’s with gusty north winds and lots of sun.

Slightly below average temperatures will continue through Friday. Highs will be in the low 70’s with gusty north to northwest winds. Expect morning lows to be in the 40’s.

The weekend will see above average temperatures return as the winds turn to the south. It will be windy and dry. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Scattered Severe storms possible. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S > NW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. (Before 12:00 p.m.) Low Temperature: 50° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 15-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 20-25 G40 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 8:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday