Wake-Up Weather: Severe thunderstorm chances will return today along with a continuation of warm and windy conditions

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:54 AM it was mild and cloudy. Most areas were in the low 70’s. There was a breezy south wind.

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will return today. The morning will see a slight chance for showers with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. After a cloudy start, cloud cover will gradually clear as we head into the afternoon. It will be partly sunny. During the afternoon, expect a chance for showers and storms. Severe weather will be possible. Expect highs in the middle 80’s along with gusty SSW winds. Chances for activity will increase during the evening and into the night. Severe thunderstorms look to be possible. There is a *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* beginning during the afternoon and continuing into the night*SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE*. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible along with localized flooding because of heavy rain. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will stay windy.

Chances for rain showers and storms will continue Wednesday. There will be a 50% chance for rain showers and storms. There is a *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* this means *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE*. There will be a breezy SW wind. Highs will be in the middle 70’s along with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through Wednesday evening.

There will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Severe weather is not expected. Hight temperatures will only reach the low 70’s under partly sunny skies. It will stay windy.

Friday will see highs warm into the middle 70’s under sunny skies.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80’s on Saturday. It will be a little breezy. Sunshine will win out.

Sunday will see a continuation of the warming trend. Highs will be in the middle 90’s under sunny skies. It will be windy

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Decreasing Clouds. 30% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:17 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday