Wake-Up Weather: Severe weather potential returns today otherwise it will be very warm and breezy

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and mostly clear. The winds are light as well.

Today will be a very warm and breezy day. The chance for thunderstorms will return late this afternoon and continue through the night. Expect two rounds of storms. The first will be in response to dry line movement during the afternoon. The second will be in response to a cold front that will move through our area during the evening before exiting tomorrow AM. Severe weather will be possible for both rounds. The main threat for severe weather will be in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland this evening through the early AM hours.

The aforementioned cold front will clear the area Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will be sunny and seasonable.

We will then see a warming trend through the rest of the week. Friday will be sunny with highs in the middle 90’s.

The weekend is looking unusually hot. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90’s for both Saturday and Sunday. A few areas may see triple digit heat. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Clear. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday