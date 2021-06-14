Wake-Up Weather: Showers and storms this morning with dry and hot conditions this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:29 AM it was mild and humid. The radar was showing an area of showers and non-severe storms moving from the north to the south through the Big Country. There was a light and variable wind under a mostly cloudy sky.

High temperatures today will reach the low 90’s. That is right around average for this time of year. After some morning showers and storms the afternoon looks to be mainly dry. A few showers and storm chances may linger into the afternoon for the southern Big Country and Heartland. Severe weather is not likely. There will be a light east wind under a partly sunny sky.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light east wind.

Tuesday will see temperatures jump into the middle 90’s. Areas south of I-20 will have a small chance for rain showers and storms. There will be a light east wind.

Hot and sunny weather will then settle in. Wednesday through Saturday will be in the middle 90’s. Temperatures will jump up to the upper 90’s on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Humid. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 94° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday