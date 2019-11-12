Wake-Up Weather: Single digit wind chills… dress in layers!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect possible record breaking cold morning lows as strong cold air advection occurs behind a strong actic cold front. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20’s with possible wind chills in the single digits! Afternoon high’s will only recover into the lower 40’s as sunny weather settles in.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s for Wednesday. A weak dry cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will have little effect on our weather other than cooling temperatures into the middle to lower 50’s.

We will warm back up into the 60’s through the weekend. Another cold front will move through on Sunday. This will give us a slight chance for rain showers.

A return to seasonable temperatures is expected by next Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 28 Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10-15 > N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 68°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 5:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday