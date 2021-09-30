Wake-Up Weather: Slight risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:56 AM, most areas were in the mid to lower 70’s and upper 60’s. There was a nice breeze from the south, under a mostly to partly clear sky.

We’ll stay on the warmer side today, but hit our high earlier in the day thanks to a cold front advancing through the Big Country this afternoon and evening. This cold front paired with a broad area of low pressure will provide plenty of moisture and lift starting around 3:00 pm this afternoon. Rain will be more widespread than what we have seen the last couple of days.

Western portions of the Big Country are under a slight (2/5) risk to see severe storms this afternoon while the majority of the Big Country is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. After the sun goes down, the severe hazards of large hail and damaging winds will diminish, but flooding will become the main concern as we move towards the overnight hours.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will stay breezy overnight thanks to the cold front and present storms. We will have plenty of clouds present overnight as well.

We’ll keep rain in the forecast for Friday, although the rain looks to be more scattered in nature throughout the day. Overnight and early Saturday morning, we could see another line make its way through the Big Country. And we’ll also keep a chance to see some scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday as well.

The weekend will see highs near 80° as we clear out with mostly sunny skies present through early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 50% chance rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S shifting NNE 5-15 with gusts of 20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of rain showers and storms after 8pm Low Temperature: 65° NE 10-15 with gusts of 20 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers and storms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday Partly Sunny. 30% chance of rain showers and storms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81°