Wake-Up Weather: Slightly below average temperatures continue with a breeze and lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:53 AM it was mild and mostly clear. There were low clouds moving into the southern Big Country and Heartland. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

High temperatures today will be a few degrees below average with a breezy south wind. Most areas will reach the low 90’s, however the northern Big Country may get into the middle 90’s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with a muggy feel in the air.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay breezy in the Heartland,

Thursday will see a few more clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90’s along with a breezy south wind.

A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms will return Friday night and continue through this weekend. It will stay hot and breezy.

The weekend will feature close to average temperatures with a slight chance for showers and storms. Saturday will be breezy.

South winds will make a turn to the east on Monday. Better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be seen Monday into Tuesday. This has to do with an approaching weak cold front. Monday will stay hot, however temperatures will cool down a bit for Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday