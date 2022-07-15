FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:31 AM, it was mild and pleasant. Most areas were in the upper 60’s under clear skies. There was a light south wind.

Hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs to be in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. It will be a dry heat. This is around 5 degrees above average. A light south wind will pick up a little bit this evening. It will turn to the ESE. It will be sunny and dry.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. A slight breeze out of the south will settle by daybreak Saturday.

Hot and dry weather will continue this weekend. Temperatures will actually warm up a little. There will be a light south wind.

Temperatures will warm even more as we head into next week. Monday through Thursday will pose an increased risk of heat related illness. There will be a breezy south wind. It will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S>ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 G20

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G25

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday