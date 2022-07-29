FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:38 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a light south wind.

The hundred degree heat stretch should come to an end today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. An increase in the humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of showers and storms during this time. Severe weather is not expected, however a brief heavy downpour and some lightning will be possible. The best chance of activity is for areas along and north of I-20.

Saturday will see those high temperatures stay just shy of the triple digit mark. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out either.

Triple digit heat will return Sunday as dry weather settles back in.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low hundreds with breezy south winds.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will warm a few degrees. South winds will also increase as well. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:51 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday