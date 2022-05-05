FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM, a cold front was slowly moving through the Big Country. t was mild and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the low 70’s, however areas north of the front were in the middle 60’s. The radar was showing some very isolated showers along the front.

A NW to SE moving cold front will clear our late this morning. Showers and storms will be possible along the front with the best chance being in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will see storm chances ending early this afternoon. Isolated strong to potentially severe storms cannot be ruled out. Cloud cover will then clear as temperatures warm into the low to middle 80’s.

Overnight, temperatures will be on the cooler side. Expect morning lows in the middle 50’s under clear skies. There will be a light south southeast breeze.

Triple digit heat is forecasted for the weekend. High temperatures records may be broken. It will be windy and dry. Fire weather will be a concern.

Hundred degree weather will continue for Monday. We will cool a little on Tuesday as storm chances return.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday