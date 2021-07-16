Wake-Up Weather: Small chances for showers will return today with seasonable temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:00 AM it was the radar was showing an area of rain moving into the NW Big Country. Most were dry. It was mild, humid, and partly clear. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a light south wind.

Seasonable temperatures will continue today along with a breezy south wind. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. High humidity will make it feel close to 100° during peak heating. Expect a slight chance of showers for areas north of I-20.

Overnight, cloud cover will decrease as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly clear sky.

The weekend will feature close to average temperatures mostly sunny skies. It looks mainly dry however a slight chance for showers and storms will return Sunday evening. Saturday will be breezy. Most will stay dry and severe storms are not expected. However, a few heavy downpours will be possible.

A cold front will move into the Big Country on Monday. This will cool us down to the low 90’s and give us a chance for rain showers and storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature well below average temperatures along with better chances for rain showers and storms. Expect highs in the middle 80’s. Severe storms are not expected. However, a few heavy downpours will be possible.

Thursday will warm to the upper 80’s along with a continuation of rain and storm chances.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday