Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cold, breezy, and nasty out there this morning. A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is ongoing across our area this morning. Travel issues will be a big concern this morning.

A *WINTER STORM WARNING* and a *WINTER WX ADVISORY* will expire Wednesday at 6pm. Chances for snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day before will tapering off Wednesday evening. Temperatures will not make it out of the freezing range for most. Overnight, skies will clear and the winds will settle. Expect overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s. Wind chillsm will be in the lower to middle teens. Travel issues will be a concern Thursday morning as well, because Wednesdays precipitation will not have had a chance to melt.

Milder and quiet weather move in on Friday and settle in through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WINTER STORM WATCH* *WINTER STORM WARNING* cloudy. Decreasing Temperatures. High Temperature: 31° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. High Temperature: 19° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 44° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: W 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 5-10 > SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain and 20% thunderstorms. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 6:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

