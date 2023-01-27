FORECAST SUMMARY:

Soak up the sunshine today and this weekend because heading into next week it will be hard to come by. Mild temperatures expected through Saturday with a cold front moving in Sunday bringing rain chances and the possibility of some freezing rain.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny skies with upper level clouds with strong winds . High Temperature: 59° winds chills out the door into the upper 20’s so don’t skip out on that morning coffee and warm jacket. Winds: SW 10-20 MPH

Tonight: Cloud cover building overnight with temperatures about 10°’s warmer than normal due to southwesterly flow and moisture from northern Mexico. Low Temperature: 41° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mild temperature with breezy winds out ahead of our next weather maker. Enjoy the slightly warmer day because tomorrow temperatures will fall about 17° . High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 15-20 G 30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny, with a below normal afternoon temperature due to an early AM front. Timing of this weekends cold front will be imperative to where the afternoon high lands, if it comes in late afternoon highs will be lower, if it arrives in the afternoon temperatures likely to get warmer. I have this front moving in around 6am Sunday. High Temperature: 50° Winds: N 10 MPH

Monday: Cloudy, with light winds and a chance to see some rain through the evenings ~accumulation expected around 0.01″. High Temperature: 38° Winds: NE 10 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy, with light winds and a chance to see some freezing rain through the morning with temperatures warming enough to transition to rain ~accumulation expected around 0.07″. (30%) . High Temperature: 34° Winds: NNE 10 MPH

Wednesday :Mostly Cloudy with a small chance for some rain (30%) with a slight chance to see some freezing rain during the early morning hours, accumulation expected around ~0.12″. High Temperature: 38°

Thursday: Partly sunny and below normal with another small chance of rain (20%) with accumulation around 0.01″. High Temperature: 43°