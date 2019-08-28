Wake-Up Weather: Staying cooler with morning rain chances

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Big Country before noon today, with already showers and thunderstorms in the western part of our area. No severe weather is expected, but watch for lightning and heavy rainfall. Skies will become partly sunny by this afternoon as highs stay below average.

Drier weather returns into the end of this week as highs climb back into the mid 90s, but isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are back for this weekend. Cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures in the low 90s.

Warmer weather begins to move in again starting Labor Day with more sunshine.

Today: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 90°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: 20% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs around 90°.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

