FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be cooler than yesterday, with the majority of us seeing high temperatures in the low 90s. Near average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the workweek with winds staying very light.

Today will also see much more sunshine than we saw Wednesday. Sunny skies will be the norm area wide today with temperatures warming up the weekend before the cold front arrives Sunday.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will slightly decrease into the upper 80’s. Certainly feeling fall like but a change looks to come early next week as an area of high pressure at mid-levels will dominate.

The good news – Into the weekend we are cooling off a tad. The not so great news – the chances of rain are slim to none. But the Climate Prediction Center does have the Big Country expecting above average chances of precipitation for the end of the month and beginning of September. While we stay optimistic, it is definitely something we want to keep our eye on through this week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny and seasonal. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NNE 5-10 G 15MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 5 MPH

Friday: Sunny with light clouds. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 G 15MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93°

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96°