Wake-Up Weather: Sunny, hot, and dry weather is the trend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer-like weather in the meteorological fall will continue today. The good news is the dew points will be low and the temperatures will stay out of the triple digits. An upper level ridge currently over the four-corners region will continue to migrate to the east today. This will give us a hot and dry day. Although the upper level high pressure system isn’t directly over us the forecast will stay dry due to lack of upper level support.

By Wednesday, the upper level high takes hold of our area. This will reinforce the sunny, hot, and dry weather trend. A 850 hpa thermal ridge will strengthen in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. This will drive high temperatures to near 100° through the end of the work week.

The upper level trough shows some signs of weakening over the weekend. This will cool temperatures down to the middle 90’s. The forecast looks to stay dry at this point.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 8:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday