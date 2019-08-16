Wake-Up Weather: Temperatures return to the lower 100s

The heat is on again as we head into the weekend, with high temperatures today climbing back into the lower 100s. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend to as high as 105° in Abilene, which will tie for the hottest day so far this year. Weather this weekend will remain very hot and sunny, with stronger winds on Saturday and still breezy on Sunday.

Triple-digit temperatures continue into the first half of next week. Highs will back down to around 100° by Wednesday, and hopefully falling below the century mark by next Thursday.

Today: Sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Clear skies. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows around 80°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind guts. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

