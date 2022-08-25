FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with the majority of us seeing high temperatures in the low 90s. Below average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the workweek with winds staying very light.

Today will also see much more sunshine than we saw Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will be the norm area wide today and into the weekend.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will increase to above and slightly above average. But a change looks to come early next week in the form of a cold front. Timing is still a bit tricky, but that front looks to usher in cooler temperatures and increased rain

The good news – we have a rain chance almost each day this week. The not so great news – the chances are very small. But the Climate Prediction Center does have the Big Country expecting above average chances of precipitation for the end of the month and beginning of September. While we stay optimistic, it is definitely something we want to keep our eye on through this week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Isolated chance of rain showers . Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Isolated chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: 20% chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: 30% chance of rain showers. Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 92°

Wednesday: 30% chance of rain showers. Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 89°