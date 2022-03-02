FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:38 AM, it was chilly and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. A few low lying areas were in the 30’s. There was a light south wind.

After a chilly start, expect a quick warm-up. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. The Southern Big Country and Heartland will be partly sunny. A light and variable wind will make for a pleasant day.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s under mostly to partly clear skies. There will be a light SW wind.

Pleasant weather will continue through Thursday. This winds will stay light. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s under partly sunny skies.

Breezy south winds will return on Friday. These winds will help temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. Saturday will be in the 80’s as the winds pick up out of the WSW. Fire weather will be a concern with dry air in place.

Sunday morning will feature a slight chance of rain showers. A cold front will move through during the evening. This will give us cooler temperatures and another chance of rain.

Monday and Tuesday look cooler with some more much needed chances of rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 79° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 6:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday