FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today marks the beginning of meteorological fall, and the temperatures have gotten the memo. Much like yesterday, we’ll see plenty of cloud cover and moisture in the atmosphere that will help keep temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. If we see some breaks in cloud cover, we could see a few areas climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

We’ll keep the rain chance through the rest of the week. With the atmosphere holding on to plenty of moisture, when storms do start popping up we could see some areas of localized flooding. A large portion of the Big Country is included in the ‘marginal’ risk in the excessive rainfall outlook for Thursday. This means there is a possibility of flash flooding dependent on where the rain sets up and how slow the storms move. Very similar to what we saw yesterday but slightly less intense.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, temperatures will hang around the upper 80s and low 90s. We will also see a rain chance stick around through the long weekend and into next week as well. Currently the chance looks to be more scattered in nature, but definitely something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms High Temperature: 84° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: 40%-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms . Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: 30% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW->NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: 20% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Labor Day: 20% chance of rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: 20% chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90°

Wednesday: 20% chance of rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 89°