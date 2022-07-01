Our pattern of hot weather continues as we finish out the workweek and start the month of July. Expect highs in the upper 90’s and low triple digits. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the south southeast.

The winds will pick up just a bit tonight as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 70’s. Skies will stay mostly clear through the overnight hours.

Independence Day Weekend holds more heat and a possibility of showers in the afternoon. Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks if you are outside celebrating.

The Fourth of July itself will see highs back in the hundreds with lots of sun. We are still very dry, and could see winds pick up. This will raise our fire weather concerns, especially with the holiday festivities.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103°

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103°