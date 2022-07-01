Our pattern of hot weather continues as we finish out the workweek and start the month of July. Expect highs in the upper 90’s and low triple digits. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the south southeast.
The winds will pick up just a bit tonight as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 70’s. Skies will stay mostly clear through the overnight hours.
Independence Day Weekend holds more heat and a possibility of showers in the afternoon. Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks if you are outside celebrating.
The Fourth of July itself will see highs back in the hundreds with lots of sun. We are still very dry, and could see winds pick up. This will raise our fire weather concerns, especially with the holiday festivities.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH
Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103°
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103°