Wake-Up Weather: The warming trend continues today as pleasant weather returns

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:45 AM it was cool and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. A few low lying areas were in the upper 40’s. There was a light east wind.

Expect another gorgeous day today. It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect highs in the low 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a light ESE wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will stay light.

Friday will see highs in the middle 80’s. It will be windy and mostly sunny, windy, and dry.

The warmest day of the week will be Saturday. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy as well. A slight chance for thunderstorms will exist in the late afternoon and evening. There will be a *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* this means that *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE*.

A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon. As a result, it will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the middle 80’s. There will be a small chance for showers/storms during the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler next week. Monday through Wednesday will be cooler and a bit unsettled. Each day will see highs in the low to middle 70’s. There will be chances for storms each day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: W 10-15 > N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.

Sunset: 8:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday