Wake-Up Weather: Thunderstorm chances and warmer weather return today… severe storms will be possible

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:06 AM it was mild and overcast. Most areas were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There was patchy fog and patchy drizzle. A SSE wind was breezy.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Friday as a dryline moves west to east through the Big Country. As the dry air from the west mixes with the warm/moist air in the to the east storm chances will increase. The best chance for storms will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Storm chances will decrease the further west you go. Severe weather will be a possibility. (mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland) Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. The best chance for activity will be during the late morning and afternoon. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Behind the dry line it will be dry and windy. This will give the central Big Country elevated fire weather. The western Big Country will see critical fire weather.

Quiet weather will return on Saturday after the passage of a weak AM cold front. Highs will be in the middle 70’s. Sunday should see a high near 90°. The winds will turn gusty Sunday.

The warming trend will continue on Monday. Highs will be be near 90°. It will be windy.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will cool a little for Wednesday. There will be a lingering slight chance for rain showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 70’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW > WSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 53° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 8:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday