Wake-Up Weather: Thunderstorm chances return this afternoon

This morning, thunderstorm chances are possible across the far eastern Big Country. Skies will become mostly sunny by this afternoon as thunderstorm chances return. The greatest risk for severe weather will be across the western half of the Big Country, including Abilene, where there is a Slight Risk for severe storms. A couple of those storms will be strong to severe. Similar to Sunday, the biggest concerns will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding and dangerous lightning. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will end by late tonight, but Tuesday brings another isolated storm chance in the afternoon, however the severe risk is lower.

High pressure begins to settle into the region by late Tuesday bringing warmer and quieter weather the rest of the week with highs staying in the mid 90s.

Today: Mostly sunny. 30% chance for thunderstorms this afternoon. Strong to severe storms possible. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Tonight: Storms ending by late tonight. Partly cloudy. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 70°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

