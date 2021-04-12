Wake-Up Weather: Thunderstorm chances return today along with cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:32 AM a cold front was moving through the Big Country. Areas to the north of it were in the middle 50’s. Areas south of the front were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There was variable wind around 10-15 MPH. Cloud cover was increasing. It was mostly cloudy.

A lot cooler weather will be felt today behind a morning cold front. Most of the Big Country will see highs in the middle 70’s along with mostly cloudy skies. The southern Big Country and Heartland should reach the low to middle 80’s. The aforementioned cold front will move slowly through the Big Country. It should enter the far southern Big Country and Heartland during the late afternoon and early evening. During this time, areas around the front will be the focus for thunderstorms. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds.

Chances for thunderstorms will come to an end tonight (around 3AM). Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 50’s. There will be a north northeast wind around 10-15 MPH.

Unsettled and unseasonably cool weather will be seen Tuesday through this upcoming weekend. Tuesday through Thursday will see highs in the lower to middle 60’s along with mostly cloudy skies. There will be chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather chances look low at this time.

An upper level trough will dig just north or our area Friday into Saturday. This will increase the severe weather threat for our area. At this time it is to early to tell the nature of the hazards. We will monitor this closely.

Sunday will see a lot more sun. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60’s. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S > NE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 8:07 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday