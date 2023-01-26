FORECAST SUMMARY:

Following yesterday’s cold front, rain and some light wintry mix to the big country, road conditions seem well. Take your time on bridges and overpasses this morning and don’t forget the coffee and jacket on the way out.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny skies with light winds . High Temperature: 51° winds chills out the door into the low 20’s so don’t skip out on that morning coffee and warm jacket. Winds: WNW 15-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures just below freezing, so make sure to insulate those pipes and drip the faucets. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: NW/SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny with breezy winds out ahead of our next weather maker. Enjoy the sunny skies because heading into next week it will be hard to come by. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SW 10-20 G 25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, seasonal with a strong southerly breeze. Extra hairspray, hair ties and extra lash glue needed. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Timing of this weekends cold front will be imperative to where the afternoon high lands, if it comes in late Saturday afternoon highs will be lower, if it arrives in the afternoon temperatures likely to get warmer. I have this front moving in around 6am Sunday. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Cloudy, with light winds and a chance to see some rain through the evenings ~accumulation expected around 0.1″. High Temperature: 44° Winds: ENE 10 MPH

Tuesday :Cloudy with a small chance for some rain (20%), accumulation expected around ~0.15″. High Temperature: 43°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and below normal with another small chance of rain (20%) with accumulation around 0.4″. High Temperature: 41°