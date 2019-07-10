Wake-Up Weather: Triple-digit heat returns and isolated storm chances

Another hot day is in store across the Big Country as temperatures will soar into the triple-digits once again for many. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for more of our area, including Abilene, this afternoon through this evening as the heat index is expected to climb to as high as 110°. Be sure you are staying cool in this heat, drinking plenty of water, checking on the elderly and pets and always looking in the backseat before locking the car.

We will once again have a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon across the area. Not expecting any severe severe, but a couple strong storms will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning. We hang onto the chance for isolated storms overnight and into early Thursday morning as a weak cold front passes across the region.

Slightly cooler weather is expected the rest of the week with highs in the mid 90s. However, near 100° heat will return again by the middle of next week.

Today: Hot! Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm chances. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index up to 110°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storm chances into Thursday morning. Southeast winds becoming northeasterly around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

