Wake-Up Weather: Triple-digit heat today!

Get ready to crank up the A/C today! Temperatures will soar into the triple-digits for most across the Big Country this afternoon. Heat index values will approach 105° in some locations. Be sure you are stay cool and hydrated today if you plan on being outdoors, and always check the backseat for kids and pets before getting out of the car.

The heat will continue into Wednesday with highs hovering around 100° again for many. We will see another chance for isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, which will help to cool off afternoon temperatures. Heat index values tomorrow will once again approach 104°. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Stephens County from 1:00 pm Tuesday until 8:00 pm Wednesday.

A weak front Wednesday will keep temperatures in the mid 90s the rest of the week and into the weekend with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Today: Hot! Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index up to 105°.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Hot! Mostly sunny. 20% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°. Heat index up to 104°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index up to 100°.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

