Wake-Up Weather: Triple digit heat will return today along with a breezy south wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM it was mild, muggy, and breezy. Most areas were in the middle to upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. South winds were around 10-15 MPH.

Triple digit heat will return this afternoon. Expect highs near 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay breezy overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the upper 90’s along with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be noticeable. The forecast will stay dry.

Friday will see cloud cover increase slightly. The forecast looks to stay dry through the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and storms will be seen Friday evening.

Better chances for rain will be seen this weekend. Temperatures look to be cooler too. Saturday will be in the middle 90’s while Sunday will see highs in the upper 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 8:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday