Wake-Up Weather: Unseasonably cool temperatures return today with cloudy skies and patchy drizzle

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:47 AM, cloud cover was increasing. It was mostly cloudy. Temperatures were chilly. Most areas were in the upper 40’s to near 50°. There was a light ESE wind.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the morning. The afternoon will feature cloudy skies with some patchy drizzle. There will be a 20% chance for light rain showers (mainly for the SE Big Country and Heartland). The winds will turn breezy. Expect a SE wind around 10-15 MPH. There may be a few occasional wind gusts around 25 MPH. High temperatures will only reach the low 60’s.

Overnight, a warm front will move through. This will keep us cloudy and increase the coverage and the chance for patchy drizzle. Expect some patchy fog to develop as well. Temperatures will fall to the middle to upper 50’s. It will stay breezy.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Friday as a dryline moves west to east through the Big Country. As the dry air from the west mixes with the warm/moist air in the to the east storm chances will increase. The best chance for storms will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Storm chances will decrease the further west you go. Severe weather will be a possibility. (mainly for the eastern Big Country) Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. The best chance for activity will be during the late morning and afternoon. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. Behind the dry line it will be dry and windy. This will give the central Big Country elevated fire weather. The western Big Country will see critical fire weather.

Quiet weather will return on Saturday after the passage of a weak AM cold front. Highs will be in the middle 70’s. Sunday should reach the middle to upper 80’s. The winds will turn gusty Sunday.

The warming trend will continue on Monday. Highs will be be near 90°. It will be windy.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will cool a little for Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 70’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Patchy fog and drizzle. Cloudy. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 15-25 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday