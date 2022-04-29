FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM, it was mild and windy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Low clouds were moving in from the south. It was partly clear.

Today will be the hottest day of the week as the winds pick up out of the southwest. These winds will usher in very dry air by pushing a dryline well into our area. As a result, fire weather will be a concern. A RED FLAG WARNING is now in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday evening for portions of the Western and Central Big Country. This means that critical fire weather is imminent or already occurring. High temperatures will be all the way up in the middle 90’s. The Heartland will be a little cooler. Expect highs in the upper 80’s. An isolate shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out as the dryline moves east.

A cold front will move through late tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the low middle 60’s under partly clear skies. A gusty south wind will turn to the northeast. This will cool us down a little and cause the winds to turn to the northeast. The forecast looks to stay dry, however an isolate shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. This is mainly for the Southern Big Country and Heartland.

Saturday will feature lots of sun with highs in the middle 80’s. There will be a breezy northeast wind.

Chances of storms look to increase for Sunday into Monday. Right now, I am going with a 60% chance of storms Sunday evening into Sunday night. The threat of severe weather looks to be increasing.

Monday will feature a lingering slight chance of thunderstorms. It will be hot and mostly sunny.

Tuesday looks dry with rain and storm chances returning Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 60% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NE > SE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday