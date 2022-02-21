FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:05 AM, it was cool and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 50s. There was a breezy south southwest wind.

The warming trend will continue today. Expect high temperatures to reach the low 80s for most under partly sunny skies. It will bee a few degrees warmer across the Southern Big Country and Heartland. There will be a gusty Southwest. With the ongoing extreme drought and the gusty winds, fire weather will be elevated in the Central and Western Big Country. Chances of rain showers and thunderstorms will return late this afternoon and continue through the evening. Isolated severe storms will be possible during this time. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.

Chances of storms will end tonight. Most areas will see the storm chances end around midnight. The Eastern Big Country and Heartland will see this chance linger into the night. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s as the skies clear from the west to the east. There will be a breezy west wind.

Tuesday will see temperatures begin to fall. Expect highs in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. A frontal boundary will move in during the afternoon. There will be a light and variable wind. The cold air will not move in until later in the evening as the winds turn gusty.

Winter returns to us in a big way on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the middle 20s with chances of freezing rain and sleet. This chance will continue through the morning. Light accumulations of ice may make for some slick spots, especially on overpasses and bridges. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s with cloudy skies.

A better chance of a wintry mix will move in Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. This is the best chance of any accumulating ice. Expect some slick areas on the roads Thursday morning. Chances of wintry precipitation will end during the afternoon as highs slowly warm to just above freezing.

Temperatures will stay chilly Friday and Saturday as dry weather settles in. Most areas will only reach the low to middle 40s for highs.

Closer to average temperatures will return Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 50% PM evening Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 50% PM evening Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 28° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% AM Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 35° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 45° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:15 A.M.

Sunset: 6:30 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday