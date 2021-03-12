Wake-Up Weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures and breezy south winds this morning will continue into the afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:43 AM, it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the middle 60’s under cloudy skies.

Today will see high temperatures near 80° along with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy. Chances for rain showers and storms will return in the evening (mainly for the NW Big Country). Strong storms will be a possibility. A few of these storms have the potential to briefly become severe. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning.

Saturday will see highs in the middle to upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will pick up. Expect a gusty south winds with wind gusts around 40 MPH. This day will feature the best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. There is a *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS*. This means that *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE*. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning. The best time for activity looks to be during the evening (around 7pm – 10pm).

Sunday will be a little cooler. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s. The morning will feature a chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. There will be a breezy WNW wind.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry, windy, and mild.

Thursday will be a little cooler. Expect highs in the low 60’s. It will be breezy and mostly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (For the NW Big Country) Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. Cold front. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-25 G40 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 15-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 6:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday