Wake-Up Weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds will return today with a few more clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:20 AM it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Today will be very warm and windy. High temperatures will be near 90° under partly sunny skies. It will be a couple of degrees cooler in the SE Big Country and Heartland. A dry line will enter the western Bog Country. The forecast will stay dry, however the combination of the dry air and the gusty winds will cause fire weather to be elevated in those areas. A *RED FLAG WARNING* will be in effect for portions of Scurry and Kent Co. from 12PM – 9PM. Fire weather will be critical in those counties.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly cloudy sky. The wind and the cloud cover will keep temperatures mild. Lows will be in the upper 60’s.

Cloud cover will win out Tuesday. Expect highs in the middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will be return Tuesday afternoon. Chances for activity will increase during the evening and into the night. Severe thunderstorms look to be possible. There is a *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* beginning during the afternoon and continuing into the night*SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* The main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible along with localized flooding because of heavy rain.

Temperatures will cool a little for Wednesday because of an early afternoon cold front. A breezy south wind will make a turn to the ENE. Highs will be in the upper 70’s along with mostly to partly cloudy skies. There will be a 50% chance for rain showers and storms. There is *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE*

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. Hight temperatures will only reach the low 70’s under partly sunny skies. It will stay windy.

Friday will see highs warm into the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. It will stay windy. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80’s on Saturday. It will be a little breezy. Sunshine will win out. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will see a continuation of the warming trend. Highs will be in the lower 90’s under sunny skies. It will be windy

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Tuesday: *SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 60% PM Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S > ENE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 6:57 A.M.

Sunset: 8:17 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday