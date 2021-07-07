Wake-Up Weather: Unusually mild and humid weather will continue today with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:58 AM it was mild and humid. Most areas were in the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. There was a light southeast wind.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will decrease today as high pressure approaches the region from the west. Expect highs in the upper 80’s under partly sunny skies. During the afternoon and early evening (especially around peak heating) there will be a slight chance for showers and non-severe storms. Rain has the potential to be heavy. This may lead to some local flooding issues. There will be a light ENE wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 70° under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south wind with a humid feel in the air.

Thursday through Saturday will feature a warming trend and mainly dry weather. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and early evening. It will be partly to mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 90’s. It will be a little breezy on Friday and Saturday.

Better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will move in Sunday into Monday morning. High temperatures will be near 90° under partly sunny skies.

Rain chances will decrease Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain unusually mild. Highs should only reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday