FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:18 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low 80’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

Hundred degree heat will stay in the forecast for today. A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect through 8:00 p.m. Friday evening. Expect highs to range from 102° to as high as 106°. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly sunny sky. Fire weather will be a concern with dry air in place. Burn Bans are in effect for most of the Big Country including Taylor County.

The winds will settle on Friday as the oppressive heat continues. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than Thursday, however it will be more humid. Areas north of I-20 have a small chance of showers and non-severe storm during the evening.

Well above average temperatures will continue this weekend. There is a 10% chance of showers and storms as well. Most areas will remain dry.

Monday will see the hottest temperatures of the forecast stretch. Expect highs in the middle to upper 100’s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see high temperatures back in the middle 100’s. Some of the medium range computer models are showing a brief break from the heat with some rain chances during the middle part of next week. Right now I am just going with a 10% chance of showers and storms for Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-15MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 105° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 106° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 105° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: Light and Variable

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday