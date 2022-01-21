Wake-Up Weather: Very cold this morning with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was very cold and mainly clear. Most areas were in the middle teens. There was a light and variable wind.

A slow warm-up will begin today. It will be a chilly day with highs in the middle to upper 40’s. There will be a light SE wind under a sunny sky.

Expect another cold night. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 20’s with mostly clear skies. There will be a very light SE wind. A few low lying areas may even dip down into the teens.

The arming trend will continue Saturday. High temperatures will get into the low middle 50’s. There will be a light and variable wind under a sunny sky.

Closer to average temperatures will return on Sunday. Rain chances will move in Sunday night. There will be a 20% chance of rain showers Sunday night.

Monday will be mild and partly sunny. Temperatures will reach the low to middle 60’s with a 30% chance of rain. The best chance of rain looks to be in the morning.

A cold front looks to move through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Below average temperatures will be with us Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 21° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 6:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday